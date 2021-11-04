Delay

Television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has said she will never force friendships or relationships.

In a recent tweet, Delay vowed never to force anyone to be in her circle.

ALSO READ:

Delay’s bedroom photo gets fans talking

“The only thing I will force in my life is my jeans over my ass. Not friendships. Not relationships!” her post read.