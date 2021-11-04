Television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has said she will never force friendships or relationships.
In a recent tweet, Delay vowed never to force anyone to be in her circle.
“The only thing I will force in my life is my jeans over my ass. Not friendships. Not relationships!” her post read.
The only thing I will force in my life is my jeans over my ass. Not friendships. Not relationships!— delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) November 3, 2021