Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso has made it clear she isn’t ready to show Ghanaians who her real boyfriend is.

For someone, who clearly advised industry players to resist flaunting their lovers on social media because intimate relationships can only be maintained by avoiding social media, it’ll be surprising to see her go against her own words.

Several reports on Tuesday said the popular presenter has finally opened up on who her true boyfriend is but she has denied such in her latest post on Instagram.

According to her, my last post made the headlines, and I wasn’t even talking about a boyfriend 🤦🏻 Mabre [I’m tired] ooo.

Meanwhile, Delay has made it clear she will be giving birth in 2022.

Find the original post below: