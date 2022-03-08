Delay Wows Fans With Her beauty In Latest Raunchy Photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Delay)
Celebrated on-air personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has stunned social media users with her latest photo.

Delay has proven why she is one of the most sought-after media personalities in the country.

In the photo, Delay is captured wearing a beautiful dress as she flaunts her beauty.

From the photo, the award-winning broadcaster looked into the camera as she poses nicely.

Her caption of the photo read: “I’m in a dilemma!”.

