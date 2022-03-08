Celebrated on-air personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has stunned social media users with her latest photo.
Delay has proven why she is one of the most sought-after media personalities in the country.
In the photo, Delay is captured wearing a beautiful dress as she flaunts her beauty.
READ ALSO:
- Mr Ibu breaks down in tears on video call with newly married daughter
- I have slept with over 100 men at age 32 – Abena Korkor [Video]
- Ship carrying 4,000 luxury cars sinks [Video]
From the photo, the award-winning broadcaster looked into the camera as she poses nicely.
Her caption of the photo read: “I’m in a dilemma!”.