Award-winning television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has slammed a fan that got on her nerves.

The user took to the comment section after the TV host posted a picture of herself to inquire when she was going to get married.

He wrote; “Y3 na ware, almost 60 years. Who are you waiting for”

Delay has over the years been asked to get married by people on social media and her followers.

But in an epic reply, Delay said she would rather stay single than settle for him.

She wrote; “I would rather stay single than settle for a pig like you”.

Her angry fans also took to her comment section to deal with the inquisitor.