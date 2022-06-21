The Minister for Justice and Attorney-General (AG), Godfred Dame, has urged the newly sworn-in members of the board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to declare their assets.



The AG was speaking at the swearing-in of the board of the OSP on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Accra.



He called on members of the board to declare their assets in accordance with Article 286 of the 1992 constitution, which requires that public office holders declare their assets.



The AG also stressed the dire consequences of the failure of the board to declare their assets.



“I entreat you to be mindful of the duties and liabilities of a member of the board under section 7 of Act 959.



“A violation of this provision will result in cessation of your membership on the board,” the AG said.



He added: “May I also remind you of your very important obligation to declare your assets in accordance with article 286 of the Constitution as well as the disclosure of interest obligation under section 10 of Act 959, whenever a member of the board has an interest in any matter coming up for consideration. Faithful adherence to these simple duties holds far-reaching implications for your record in public life.”

