Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has promised to meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo to deliberate on the exemption demand of members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum.

The decision was arrived at in a crunch meeting between the Minister and the group on day 8 of their protest for exemption.

According to the convener of the forum, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, the Finance Minister has promised that government will take a final decision on their demand by the close of Thursday.

Dr Adu Anane Antwi said they are hopeful that the meeting with the President will resolve the matter.

This is the third time in eight days, Ken Ofori-Atta is meeting the Pensioner Bondholders.

On all three occasions, the Minister was emphatic that the current economic crisis will not allow government to grant the demand of the Pensioners.

But the group alleged that the ministry signed a letter of exemption for the Ghana Medical Association three days ago after the group threatened to embark on an industrial action.

The Pensioner Bondholders will continue their picketing today at Parliament when Ken Ofori-Atta appears before the House to update MPs on the progress of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.