The quest to collect her GH¢5.00 from a driver changed the life of married 22-year-old trader at Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region.

Maa Abena [pseudo name], a sausage and gizzard seller at Bawjiase lorry station, was drugged and raped by a 35-year-old driver.

Sharing her ordeal on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the distraught young woman said she had turned down the proposal of the suspect, Kwabena Ebo, popularly known as ‘One in town’.

But on that faithful day, she never thought he would take advantage of her after he offered her shelter in his taxi while it was raining.

While in the car, Maa Abena claimed Ebo offered her an already opened soft drink.

“After taking the drink, I felt sleepy and I only got to know after I woke up from a hotel room naked. I asked him why he did that and all he could say was that he had gotten what he wanted and he will deny ever having anything to do with me if I report to anyone,” she narrated in Twi.

The traumatised lady could not fathom why the suspect will sleep with her when she was menstruating.

Maa Abena said her only respite will be for the suspect, Ebo to face the law.

In support, her husband, Kwesi Ayitey, said they immediately reported the matter to police at Bawjiase.

However, he claimed some elders and the police in the town want to settle the issue out of court.

“Family of the suspect has been calling my wife to settle the matter out of court but I will never agree,” he fumed.

He also accused the police of deliberating delaying the matter since the suspect was supposed to be put before court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Kwesi Ayitey is resolved to take the matter to court to seek justice for his wife.

Play attached audio for more: