A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Bawjiase Police Command in the Central Region for allegedly drugging and raping a married woman.

The suspect, Kwabena Ebo, popularly known as ‘One in town’, is alleged to have put some concoction in a drink for the married woman who had gone to him to demand payment for buying sausage from her.

According to reports, the married woman (name withheld), went to Kwabena Ebo who is a trotro driver at the Bawjiase station to collect her money, but Kwabena Ebo offered her a bottle of drink before paying the 5 cedis he owed her.

Unknown to her, the suspect had put some concoction in the drink making her fall asleep, after which she was abused sexually.

A livid husband of the victim, Kwesi Ayitey, wants the suspect processed for court and dealt according to the law.

Meanwhile, the Bawjiase District Police Commander, Superintendent Felicia Ayensu has confirmed that the suspect is in their custody and investigations have begun into the matter.