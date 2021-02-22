The family of 13-year-old Akua Georgina has challenged reports she allegedly committed suicide in their compound at Konongo-Odumasi.

The victim was found hanging by a table lace cover in a metal container in front of their residence.

According to statements by the deceased’s brother, Kofi Addo, his sister’s temperament was normal after returning from church service that fateful Sunday.

However, minutes after she wasn’t showing up with the pile of clothes, they decided to check on her only to find her dead.

Late Georgina’s family is suspecting foul play in her death amidst rape.

The rape suspicion, they said, was allegedly corroborated by medical reports which confirmed the victim had a laceration in her vagina.

Also, they told Adom News’ Isaac Amoako semen was still trapped inside her private part and her underwear was soaked with blood.

Meanwhile, they added the bench on which she allegedly climbed unto was still standing upright, intensifying their suspicion of rape-turned-murder.