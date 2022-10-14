Sex should be enjoyed by everyone involved.

Sex has no goal but pleasure and fun, and doesn’t always involve genitals, penetration or even orgasm.

Experts say that good sex is about play. It is not every day that women enjoy sex considerably in bed.

Many face performance issues with their partner or are unable to climax, leaving all the fun out of the game. Hence, to attract sexual vibes into your sex life, you must first understand what sex is to you

Knowing what brings you pleasure doesn’t just make sex more satisfying for you; it boosts your confidence during an encounter, making things more fun for everyone involved.

Once you completely understand what you want out of sex, you will be able to enjoy it better. Here listed are some tips for women to enjoy sex in a much more exciting and sensual way.

Talk about sex more often

It’s important for women to start initiating conversations about sex. This helps them to understand their sexuality and their sexual dreams and fantasies.

The more you talk about it, the more you will be able to understand better what you really want, during sex. And once you can communicate what you want your partner to do, sex instantly becomes better.

Don’t be under pressure to climax faster

If you’re one of those who take time to reach an orgasm, don’t be pressurised to climax faster, only because your partner is insisting on it.

Sure enough, being in rhythm with your partner is necessary but losing out on your pleasure to satisfy them isn’t always right. It’s alright to be a little selfish in bed.

Practice seduction techniques

Most women enjoy seducing and being seduced before getting to the main part, during sex.

Practising seduction techniques like saying or texting erotic things before, can instantly get one in the mood. Indulging in long and slow foreplay can also be very arousing.

Don’t focus on orgasm

When you’re too focused on reaching orgasm, you are losing out on the fun during sex. This keeps your partner under the pressure of performance and keeps you from actually enjoying the process of sex. Sex isn’t just about orgasm, it’s also about erotic talks, touching, grabbing and communication.