A General Secretary hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, says his weakness is being too passionate about things.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the former Director of Elections stated he goes all out when he needs something and does not rest until he achieves it.



“My weakness is that I am too passionate. I give my all when I need something and want it done so I always need to tone down but when I do, people sometimes complain,” he said.



The former Deputy Local Government Minister under the Mills’ administration disclosed this when asked if he is fit to succeed the incumbent, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The race for the position is getting hotter as party stalwarts continue to declare their interest in the election slated for December 17, 2022.



The incumbent Deputy Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, has made public his intent to unseat his boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



But Mr Afriyie-Ankrah believes he is ahead of his contenders and the best bet for the party to recapture power and save Ghana’s economy.

“I have been at the forefront of many of the party’s initiatives over the years,” he touted.



However, he says he will not be complacent nor will he underestimate his opponents.



He further revealed he has not started his campaign yet and is waiting for the party’s branch and constituency elections to be over.