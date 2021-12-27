Your private organ is a very delicate organ of the body. Any negative impact on it can make you infertile.

Your private organ can be easily damaged because it is a fragile organ. Your behaviours or actions as a man play a key role in every aspect of your health, including your sexual health.

Some of the habits that cause harm to the private organ of man include:

Not having enough sleep

The significance of sleep cannot be overemphasized. Lack of enough sleep, makes your levels of testosterone lessen drastically and this could have adverse effects on your private organ.

Not exercising

Exercises have several health benefits of which one of which is enhancing your private organ health and keeping it in the best shape.

A study has revealed that men who exercise always have a lessened risk of suffering erectile dysfunction.

Excessive smoking

Excessive smoking is known to be unhealthy for general health.

Too much smoking can cause harm to certain sensitive tissues in your private organ which could result in weak performance during intimacy.

High amount of alcohol consumption

Too much alcohol intake could cause harm to your private organ as alcohol may disrupt the production of testosterone, causing low levels of testosterone in the blood and thus making your private organ to be weak during intercourse.