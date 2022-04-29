'Dealing with politicians is just like sleeping with tigers' - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reads from George Andah's book

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has brought to light some unwritten rules in politics, which he said all politicians must be mindful about.

The rules were contained in a book, which was authored and launched by former Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah, on Tuesday, April 26 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Reading the rules written by George Andah, the Information Minister stated that, his favourite rule is the one that states that, “In any political equation, there’s always someone being used. If you look around and you can’t find that person, then it is you.”

Stating the other rules, he noted that, “In politics you must understand the following. One, no one has your interest. Two, everybody is chasing their interest. Three, dealing with politicians is like sleeping with tigers. You must always have your eyes wide-open.”

He also added that, “Five, serving politicians is like a bandage on a wound. Once the wound is healed, your usefulness ends. Six, in politics, never wail more than the bereaved. They will get the reward, while you inherit their enemies. Seven, in politics, in any event, if other interests conflict with your interest, and you have to choose, always choose yours.”

In conclusion, he reiterated that, “Eight, never cross oceans for politicians. You may drown.”

At the event, which was attended by some political dignitaries and corporate professionals, George Andah launched his book, titled, ‘Determined to do more, the Mission is possible’.

Speaking at the launch, he stated that he has not regretted transitioning from the corporate world into active partisan politics.

According to him, the experience has given him the opportunity to grow his career although he is yet to master the art of convincing people to believe in his political ideology.

He noted that he has learned lessons from his experiences in politics to further guide his life exploits.

The former Awutu Senya West MP, however, lamented the consequences of image dent associated with being actively involved in Ghanaian politics. He made these comments in an interview with JoyNews after the launch of his book.

The former MP has worked for several years in the corporate world as the Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd to being the Chief Marketing Officer for Scancom Ltd., a member of the MTN Group. He later became the Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel Nigeria, to the Country Manager of Glo Mobile Ghana and the Regional Director, Marketing Promotions, Globacom.

He then went on to establish his own company called, RUDDER Solutions, a Ghana-based market-development management consultancy service.

He joined active politics in 2016 and won the seat to represent the NPP but lost the 2020 general elections to the NDC.

The over 200-paged book was launched at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday.

It provides detailed accounts of his childhood, teenage and adulthood, guided by his can-do attitude, captivating and exciting life stories.

The autobiography is an uplifting story of struggles, successes, personal tragedy and an unending desire not to give up.

It was launched by Barimah Kwaku Dua.