KGL Group has presented assorted items and cash of 10,000 Ghana cedis to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The presentation is in support of this year’s Ramadan activities and to mark the Chief Imam’s 103rd Birthday.

The items donated include cartons of bottled water, cartons of Malta Guinness, Gallons of Cooking Oil, Bags of rice, a Ram.

The Group, led by Ken Mpare, Director of KGL Technology Ltd and Keed Ghana Ltd as well as Christian Salamouni, Chief Executive Officer of Keed Ghana Limited, subsidiaries of the Group, and other management members extended heartfelt Greetings and wishes on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Dadey.

The delegation, in a brief address, extolled the many roles the Chief Imam continues to play in Ghana’s socio-economic initiatives and peace-building efforts.

“KGL Group has noted with great admiration the influential role your eminence continues to play in our society as a whole. We deem this occasion necessary as we strive to make significant inroads into our Muslim communities, and in fact, plan to make this gesture an annual affair by the Grace of Allah”.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Sharubutu expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Alex Dadey and the KGL Group for their visit and generosity. He offered prayers to the entire organization and thanked Mr. Dadey specifically for all he has been doing in the space over the past few years.

Below are some photos of the presentation: