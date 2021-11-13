A dad, who is deaf, has shared the incredible moment his toddler attempted to sign to him for the very first time.

Zachary, who goes under the username @oursignedworld on TikTok, was blown away when his one-year-old daughter Madison used sign language to communicate with him that there was a baby crying.

“I’m deaf and my daughter is hearing. This is the first time she tried interpreting for me” he captioned the video.

In the clip, he and Madison are walking through the supermarket when she suddenly drops what she’s holding so she can sign to her dad that she can hear a baby crying, before pointing in the direction.@oursignedworld

Zach then repeated the gesture to her, asking: “Baby crying?” as she crouched down to pick up the washing-up sponges.

“She dropped what was in her hands, signed baby crying and pointed! This was a WOW moment,” the video caption read.

Since being posted, the clip has racked up more than 19.6 million views, with thousands of viewers cooing over the heartwarming moment.

One person said: “Wow! She not only signed what she was hearing she recognised that you couldn’t hear it also. Incredible.”

Another wrote: “Smart little girl. She’s learning two languages together, connecting the two languages as she interacts in her world. Super toddler!”

“This is truly one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” said a third.

Others were amused by Madison’s priorities, with many joking that she was gossiping about the other shoppers, as one person said: “She’s GOSSIPING.”

“Not her serving the tea via ASL [American Sign Language],” added another.