Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is enlarging his international territory as he sets new world record in America.

Dwelling on his hit single, ‘Fall’, Davido has successfully managed to be certified as Gold in America and Canada.

Having sold the equivalent of 40,000 and 800,000 copies in Canada and the United States respectively, Davido’s ‘Fall’ is now certified Gold.

An elated Davido bragged about how he predicted the music doing wonders though the world was against him.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he made the official announcement and as expected, congratulatory messages could not stop flowing in.

The millionaire was hopeful his 2017 release would be certified platinum in no time, having sold two million copies of the track.

‘Fall’ is the second song from Davido’s second studio album, ‘A good time’ which is currently the most streamed video in Africa with 168 million views on Youtube.