Davido continues to give his fans and followers many reasons to love him.

From showering his loved ones with affection to extending his love to people he barely knows, the singer never fails to amaze Nigerians.

Recently, videos of the singer and his friends were seen on social media where they were seen having fun at a beach house.

Alerted by the sound coming from the house, some kids gathered at the fence of the beach house where they stood to dance and watch Davido and his friends.

Soon, Davido performed for them with the DJ playing his popular songs with the kids also singing along.

Watch the video below: