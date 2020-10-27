Popular Nigerian artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has signed a petition urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to charge President Muhammadu Buhari with crimes against humanity.

This comes after some men, alleged to be from the Nigerian military, opened fire at peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday, October 20 killing 12.

By signing the petition, the father of three adds his voice to the over 353,888 Nigerians at home and diaspora who have also signed the petition.

The petition is reported to have been initiated by a Nigerian man simply identified as Kayode Ogunfeibo after the Lekki toll gate shooting.

Meanwhile, singer turned politician, Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) has teamed with a number of A-list artistes to bring to fore the culture of fighting for change in Nigeria.

The song, titled ‘Talk and Do’ challenges Nigerians not to just talk but also back up those words with action.

The song features 2baba, Timi Dakola, Seun Kuti, and Waje.