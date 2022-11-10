Singer Davido has made a quick return to Instagram to delete posts and unfollow accounts, days after the death of his only son, Adeleke Ifeanyi.

According to reports, Davido upon his return, made some adjustments to his Instagram profile, as he allegedly unfollowed DJ Cuppy, and his Billionaire father, Femi Otedola.

Davido, who has 25.8M followers on his verified Instagram page and followed 1,6777 people before the death of his son, made changes and un-followed three (3) accounts from his followers.

His reasons for unfollowing Cuppy and his father are unknown but it was speculated that the popular Nigerian singer did so because Otedola went ahead to celebrate his birthday while Davido was mourning his son, though, they both sent their condolence messages to him.

Aside from unfollowing the duo, Davido deleted all his pinned posts; he also deleted his anticipated festival post, A.W.A.Y, which is slated to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 18, 2022.

He had already invited artistes that included Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (fka Buju), Focalistc, and Victory.