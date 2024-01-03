West Ham United manager, David Moyes has fumed over Ghana’s decision not to allow Mohammed Kudus to feature against Brighton.

The 23-year-old did not feature in the Hammers goalless game against their Segulls at the London Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

Per FIFA rules, clubs were supposed to release all players who will be featured in the tournament on New Year’s Day.

This meant Kudus and Nayef Aguerd couldn’t partake in the game.

Reacting to this, Moyes said it was unfair that Mohamed Salah featured for Liverpool on Monday against Newcastle while he couldn’t play his African stars.

“For some reason, we weren’t allowed to play our players when Salah played for Liverpool last night. It feels a bit strange that we’re playing on January 2. Could we not have played on the first so our African players would be allowed to play as well?” the former Everton and Manchester United coach fumed.

“I feel that’s something which isn’t correct. I just think why could we have our African players the same as everybody else? I don’t see at this point why you would play a game and be disadvantaged by some of your players not being able to play,” he added.

Kudus, who has scored eight goals for West Ham this season is expected to join Black Stars camp later today in Kumasi.