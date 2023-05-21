Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has secured the Premier League Golden Glove with two games remaining.

The Spaniard has kept 16 clean sheets this season, conceding 41 goals.

Liverpool’s Allison is second with 14 clean sheets, but it became impossible for him to catch De Gea when he conceded against Aston Villa.

“The golden glove is not just about me – we have been solid this season,” said de Gea, 32, after their 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Newcastle’s Nick Pope and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale both have 13 clean sheets, with Manchester City’s Ederson on 11.

It is the second time De Gea has won the accolade, last claiming it in 2017-2018.

And it comes despite the fact de Gea has come under criticism this season for making several costly mistakes, calling his future at the club into question after 12 years at Old Trafford.

A mistake to gift Said Benrahma the winner in a 1-0 loss to West Ham earlier this month took his tally of errors that have led to a goal in all competitions this season to four, the joint most of any Premier League player, along with Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

But United boss Erik ten Hag said “anyone can make a mistake” and he believes he has a “top keeper” in the Spaniard, who has made 542 appearances for United.

“We defend with 11, that’s why we have so many clean sheets. Of course we have a top keeper who can save great opportunities from the opponent,” Ten Hag said.

The goalkeeper is out of contract this summer, and in February said he hoped contract talks with the club would “end in a good way”.

Despite winning the Golden Glove, de Gea’s United have suffered heavy defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City and Brentford, with a goal difference of 11.

Manchester City boast the accolade of the fewest goals conceded so far on 31, with Newcastle having conceding 32.