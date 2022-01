The Super Clash match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC has been scheduled for Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The Matchweek 7 outstanding match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and will kick off at 3pm.

The fixture was postponed due to Hearts of Oak’s participation in the CAF competition preliminary matches.

This will be final outstanding match to round up the first round of the 2021/22 League season.