The 2022 West Africa CelebrateLAB conference in Accra is set to come off between April 20 and 21 in collaboration with West African Scientists.

The forum will bring together Medical Laboratory and research scientists from across West Africa to deliberate on how it can build needed local capacity for the manufacturing of vaccines and other medical products in the subregion.

This year’s conference which is the eighth edition will bring together about 150 onsite delegates and several virtual participants from across the subregion.

It will comprise medical laboratory and research professionals, academia, regulators, policymakers, and medical product manufacturers and suppliers.

The event will be at the Alisa Hotel on the theme Ensuring Diagnostic Capability and Vaccine Sufficiency as Panacea to Combating Infectious Diseases in West Africa.

The theme will place a special focus on building laboratory capacity in the area

of human resources, clinical research and vaccine and other medical products manufacturing in West Africa.

Former President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will deliver the keynote address.

It will emphasise the need to strengthen health systems across West Africa, by applying the lessons learnt from the current COVID-19 pandemic and previous disease outbreaks, to prepare the region’s health systems beyond the current pandemic.



Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu will be the special guest of honour.



CelebrateLAB® West Africa 2022 is being organised by Africabio Enterprises Inc., in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) and co-hosted by the Ghana Health Service.

It will be under the distinguished leadership of its Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, and the Akai House Clinic, with support from the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria