German club, SC Freiburg have confirmed that Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament rupture.

The Bundesliga side announced the unfortunate news on Friday after the former St. Pauli man suffered the injury on Thursday at the training grounds.

“Kofi Kyereh has contracted a cruciate ligament rupture during training and is out for the rest of the season,” the statement said.

“In Thursday training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel. An examination at the Freiburg University Hospital revealed the diagnosis of a cruciate ligament rupture.

“An operation is to follow in the next few days. The offensive player will no longer be available this season. We wish Kofi a successful operation and a good recovery!”

It means the 26-year-old will miss Ghana’s upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader qualifiers against Angola in March.

Kofi Kyereh has featured in 12 Bundesliga games, scoring twice.

He signed a three-year deal with Freiburg in the summer from St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.