Brazilian Defender, Dani Alves, is preparing to make a sensational return to Camp Nou.

The veteran will be unveiled as a Barcelona player on Wednesday after having completed medical tests on Monday morning, an official statement from the club said.

The 38-years-old returns to the club after five years, playing for Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo since his departure.

The newly appointed coach of Barcelona Xavi Hernandez will be hoping the return of Alves can help propel his side up the La Liga table once he starts playing in January.