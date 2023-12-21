Three firemen who are currently on remand in Tamale in the Northern for the alleged murder of a 27-year-old man in Damongo, will reappear in court for the second time on Thursday, 21st December 2023.

The junior fire officers are Station Officer Felix Kuuwaar, Assistant Station Officer Bajaah, and Fireman Yussif.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, the 9th of December 2023, the said firemen accused the deceased of stealing their mattress.

The deceased was arrested and then handcuffed, and dragged to the Municipal and Regional Fire Service stations where he was allegedly brutalized and left with several burns on his body.

Myjoyonline sources at the Municipal Fire Command indicated that the service is not pleased with the conduct of the three officers.

According to the sources, a report on the matter has already been submitted to the National headquarters of the Service for further action.

“The incident occurred during the weekend when they brought him (deceased) from the town in handcuff. They didn’t report the incident to any senior officers, not even the duty officer and they did what they did”, the source explained.

Meanwhile, Police sources say there are still nine others on the run.

