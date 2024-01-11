The Volta/Oti Regional General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Christina Jatoe-Kaleo has disclosed that the company lost GH¢2.4 million for unserved energy as a result of the disastrous floods which hit North Tongu and other parts of the Volta Region last year.

According to her, the floods prompted the shutting down of the Sogakope power substation of the company.

She made this known at a media soiree in Ho during the yuletide adding that the power network of the region had to be reinforced at GH¢2.866 million to serve customers.

The general manager said the floods affected power supplies in communities from Adidome to Keta, as a result of which ECG was falling on its Aflao station to supply power to the affected areas. It also at a point had to reduce demand to match supply.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo appealed to members of the public to help protect the power poles of the company by avoiding bushfires, especially in the dry season, to enable the ECG to provide smooth services to its clients.

“Once the lines are down, the power is off and that affects businesses, service delivery at health facilities and other industries, and prevents extension of power to other areas,” she said.