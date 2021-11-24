Police at Dabala in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have recaptured one remand prisoner, Mawuli Azumah, who broke jail with two others on Sunday.

The Police, upon a tip off, arrested Azumah at Vekon in Sogakope.

Fervent search is being mounted for the other two; Sena Torme, who was on remand with Azuma for murder, and Yakubu Abdullah, sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and awaiting COVID-19 test results to begin his sentence.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs, Volta Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that the trio, on November 21, this year, escaped at night after creating a hole in the cell wall.

She appealed to the public to assist the police by volunteering information on the whereabouts of the other two to get them arrested.

