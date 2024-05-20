The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted a Burkina Faso-bound cargo truck loaded with fish for allegedly diverting to a warehouse in Kumasi.

Reports indicate that, the officers monitored the vehicle and uncovered the illegality.

The Ashanti Regional Commander of Customs, Assistant Commissioner Vivian Glover who confirmed the development said investigations are underway.

“The consignment was meant for Burkina Faso. They normally put a tracking device on it so that they can monitor the movement. The route was through Kumasi and we were monitoring but along the line, we realised that the truck was off-route, which means it was no more on the approved route.

“And we detailed officers to the area that the device was prompting us to and lo and behold, when they got there, they saw that the people were discharging the goods into a warehouse,” she told Accra-based Citi News.

She noted that, the truck was impounded and later moved to the Customs Yard at Aboabo, a suburb in Kumasi.

“Our officers locked the warehouse with a revenue lock, which means Customs have taken control over the consignment and the truck conveying the consignment is also to be detained. The truck has been taken to our yard in Aboabo,” she added.

