Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Vice President, George Afriyie, has accused the current administration of vilifying members of his campaign team who criticize the association.

The Football Association has been accused by Abdul Salam Yakubu, who is the President of New Edubiase FC for snubbing players who belong to the camp of Mr Afriyie and other Division One League clubs.

In support, Mr. Afriyie in an interview revealed that, Salam Yakubu has been receiving threatening messages after he called out the GFA for what he described as undue processes in the selection of players into the national U-20 team.

“Yakubu Abdul Salam sent me a message a day after granting an interview to Asempa FM, complaining that people were sending him threat messages; people were cursing him. Where from this?” George Afriyie, who contested and lost the elections to current GFA Presidency he quizzed.

READ ALSO

“Have we gotten to a point where nobody can speak his mind?

“The current FA President came out publicly to complain about why his own player has not been called into the national team.

“My friend, Ameenu Shardow (General Manager, Dreams FC and a close confidant of the GFA President), came out publicly, condemning tactics of national team coaches.

“So why has it gotten to a point where nobody [from his camp] can question anything [about Ghana football],” Afriyie added.

Meanwhile, Ghana on Saturday, came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final of the 2020 WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament in Benin to win the trophy and to qualify for next year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.