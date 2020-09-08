The Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a crime prevention advocacy organisation has supported two blind siblings with GH₵12,000.

The support, which comes from donors and partners of the Foundation, will enable David Lamptey to continue his tertiary and actualise his dream of becoming a lawyer and his sister, Esther Lamptey, to also begin her petty trade.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF, told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was to give hope to the siblings.

He said the Foundation was also supporting their mother, Mrs Comfort Lamptey, with GH₵1,000.

The Executive Director commended the Foundation’s cherished donors for the support.

Mrs Lamptey who revealed that the two children became blind after developing swollen eyes expressed gratitude to the management of the Foundation, its donors and partners for supporting the family.

David Lamptey said his predicament exposed him to stigmatisation daily.

“I usually cry when my friends turn me into a laughing stock but I do not have a choice than to go back to them after I have consoled myself,” he said.

I have approached people to help me go to the university but they all turn me down,” he added.