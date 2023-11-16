Dancehall king Shatta, Wale has extended his appreciation to the French Embassy in Ghana for its initiative to support young creatives in the arts sector.

He lauded the Embassy’s move, emphasizing the significant impact it would have on the industry.

Shatta Wale also acknowledged the longstanding efforts of young artistes who have advocated for such support.

In recent times, Ghanaian creatives have called on the government and stakeholders to address the challenges they are facing including lack of sponsorship and investments, lack of infrastructure and befitting royalties.

Big shout out to the French Embassy in Ghana for this brilliant idea to help young Ghanaians in the creative arts industry with training, funding and mentorship. This is huge for the industry. Young people have been pushing for this kind of support. Thank you Mr Ambassador… — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) November 13, 2023

In view of this, the Embassy has launched the ‘Creation Africa Ghana’ initiative to empower entrepreneurs engaged in various creative sectors, including architecture, design, publishing, music, cinema, digital creations, and more, by providing training, funding, and mentorship opportunities.

This initiative aligns with a broader shift in French foreign policy, particularly in Africa, which advocates for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship within the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs).

It is also in response to recent studies conducted by UNESCO between 2020 and 2021 that highlighted the immense untapped potential of these industries in Africa.

The study findings indicated that the audiovisual sector alone could generate an annual revenue of US$20 billion and create over 20 million jobs with increased investment.

Presently, the CCIs employ around 5 million people and contribute US$5 billion to Africa’s GDP, showcasing the substantial economic and employment opportunities within these sectors.

The support from the French Embassy in Ghana signifies a step towards harnessing the immense potential of Ghana’s creative talent, fostering growth, and contributing significantly to the nation’s cultural and economic landscape.