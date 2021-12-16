President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to disregard certain misinformation concerning the covid-19 vaccine.

According to him, the vaccines are safe and do not cause any harm coupled with erroneous claims that they can affect a person’s political affiliation.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, he described the claims as mischievous and advised citizens to get vaccinated.

“Contrary to the mischief being peddled by some, getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections if you do not want to.

“This is an outrageous claim. Vaccination cannot change your political preferences. That is not its purpose. Let me state, as clearly as I can. The vaccines are safe. They will not harm you. They will protect you and your family,” he said as part of his 27th covid-19 update

He explained that the World Health Organisation research shows that vaccines reduce the risk of death, hospitalisation and the spread of the virus, hence, getting the jab is the best route out of the pandemic.

He noted that has accounted for the government’s zeal and commitment to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians, that is the entire adult population, by the end of the year.

“Indeed, as of yesterday, Tuesday, 14th December, the Ghana Health Service has taken delivery of 17,736,710 vaccine doses. We are expecting an additional 8,529,090 doses by the end of the year. We have enough vaccines in the system.

“So, my fellow Ghanaians, I encourage each and every one of you to take advantage of this, and get vaccinated,” he urged.

With about 15 days to the end of the year, President Akufo-Addo was optimistic the objective of declaring December as the month of vaccination would be achieved.

“We have, thus, declared the month of December as the vaccination month, and we are rolling out an aggressive campaign of vaccination, so that as many Ghanaians as possible have the opportunity to be vaccinated. It is a race against time, but we are determined to accomplish it,” he added.