The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, has asked lawful or permanent United States (US) residents interested in potential Embassy-organised flight to register.

Making the announcement on the US Embassy in Ghana Instagram page, the Ambassador said those who have not already enrolled on the Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme (STEP) should complete an online request form available via this link https://bit.ly/2xAhHAR to receive updates from step.state.gov.

ALSO: This Easter Goodwill message from Akufo-Addo will melt your heart

Watch the address below:

The US Embassy in Ghana has already repatriated 305 Americans from Ghana in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

