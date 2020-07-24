Uganda, on the 23rd July, confirmed its first COVID-19 death as the Director General Health Services, Henry Mwebesa substantiated the fatality during a press briefing.

Apparently, the victim was a 34-year-old Ugandan female, resident of Namisindwa District. She had exemplified COVID like signs and symptoms.

“The deceased was initially admitted to Wasungui HC II on Wednesday, 15th July, 2020 and treated for severe pneumonia. However, on Monday, 20th July, 2020, she was transferred to Joy Hospice health facility, in Mbale District, where she was isolated in the female ward.

While in isolation, the patient’s condition deteriorated with difficulty in breathing, cough, chills and headache. Unfortunately, she passed on on Tuesday 21st July, 2020 at 2:00 am. She was buried on 23rd July 2020 as per Safe Dignified Burial procedures.” he expanded.

As it stands now…

Uganda has now enlisted with Botswana and Burundi in the category of countries with single deaths. Eritrea and Seychelles remain the only countries that have no deaths till date.

Live updates of Uganda’s Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed cases = 1,079

Active cases = 108

Recoveries = 971

Number of deaths = 1