Ghana’s apex court – the Supreme Court – has suspended cases billed to be heard this week over fears of possible contraction of the novel coronavirus among employees of the court.

The decision by the apex court, comes in the wake of rumours that some judges of the Superior Courts have tested for the virus and are currently in mandatory Isolation.

Checks indicate that all 16 cases scheduled for the week which commenced Tuesday, July 1, 2020 have been adjourned till sitting resumes.

Meanwhile, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Gyaesayor, has died after complaining of ill-health Tuesday.

The experienced Judge who reported for work, according to sources at the Judicial Service, complained of ill-health before leaving for home.

But, he died shortly after he left the office to the house.