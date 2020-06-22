As Senior High Schools (SHS) students are expected back to school on Monday, June 22, 2020, the president has called on all sports activities in schools to be put to halt till further notices.

According to him, there should be no mass gathering in the various Senior High Schools to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Akufo Addo in his 12th television address to the nation stated that “There will be no sporting activities and the wearing of face mask is mandatory for both students, teachers and non-teaching staff.”

Meanwhile, SHS students are expected to be in school for six weeks and write their exams for a period of two weeks.

In addition to the final year students, second-year gold track students will also resume school on the same day.

He urged all students and teachers across the various SHS to adhere to the social distancing protocols at all times.