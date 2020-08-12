Harry Zakour, a former chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, has implored the government to come to the aid of clubs when football resumes fully.

The 2019/20 domestic football season came to a standstill in mid-March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Ghana Football Association says the 2020/21 football season will kick-start in October without the supporters at the stadium.

Mr Zakour, speaking to Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, called on the government to help the clubs financially since supporters will not be allowed to go to the various stadia to support their clubs.

Harry Zakkour

“We have all felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“It was unexpected and I believe that when football fully returns, government and the ministry of sports should come together and help the clubs.

“Supporters will not be allowed to go to the various stadia so there would be no revenue for the clubs so they will need the support of government.

“We all hope for the best but the clubs at the moment cannot do it alone,” he added.

The 2020/21 season will be played in two zones, i.e. Southern and Northern Zones.