Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, has hinted of the possible introduction of a one year special national service for Senior High School (SHS) graduates.

According to the Minister, the decision, if implemented, is to cater for the disruption in the academic calendar of SHSs in the country.

Making the assertion in an interview on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show on Tuesday, Dr Opoku-Prempeh explained that, similar decisions were taken by governments during the O and A levels period whenever there was an interruption in their academic calendar.

During the O-A Level periods, anytime there was an ‘Aluta’ that disrupted the academic calendar, the government introduced National Service to cater for the disruption. And government is keenly looking at that option should it become necessary. The Ministry is so far relying on E-Learning platforms to keep the schools running, he said.

Across Anglophone West Africa, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been suspended due to the threat posed by COVID-19.

Students have been required to vacate schools, uncertain when they will return to earn their leaving credentials.

Speaking on the cancellation of WASSCE, the Minister admitted that although the decision was unwelcoming and worrying, it provides the opportunity for a closer assessment of the exam to ensure that students return to face a fair test.