It was business as usual on Monday morning as many people in town were up and about to eke a living hours after an announcement that residents of Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa are no longer under any movement restriction.

A lot of them told Joy News they were excited that President Akufo-Addo has lifted the 21-day lockdown and they can go about their normal life.

In adherence to the President’s call for all Ghanaians to wear a face mask, the cameraman caught a lot of people wearing all types of it.

However, social distancing was still an issue as many of them were closely knitted.

