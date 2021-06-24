Four more persons have succumbed to Covid-19, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The GHS, in its latest update, said the country’s death toll currently stands at 794.

Both active and new cases recorded across the country, now stand at 1,301 and 52 respectively.

In the Northern Region, four new cases have been recorded whereas Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has reported about 100 active cases.

According to the Leader of Global Health and Infectious Diseases Research Group at KCCR, Dr John Amuasi, majority of affected persons in Kumasi are the youth. One out of the 100 active cases is in severe condition.

With the additional cases reported, the total cases confirmed by the Ghana Health Service is 95,236. But some 93,141 Ghanaians have recovered, thus, discharged from the various health facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service in its press statement dated June 22, revealed that six persons infected by the Delta variant of Covid-19 were recorded at the Kotoka International Airport. The GHS noted that the new variant has not yet found its way into Ghanaian communities.

It also rejected claims that the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines procured by Ghana are not potent against the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.