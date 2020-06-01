President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted that Ghanaians abroad will soon be evacuated back to the country.

The President made this clear in his 10th update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, 31st May, 2020.

Addressing the nation, the President eased restrictions on public gatherings stressing that religious institutions like churches and the mosques are allowed to open and conduct services but membership should not exceed hundred (100).

Schools were also opened for final year students.

This notwithstanding, Ghana’s borders remain closed until further notice but since there are Ghanaian nationals stranded abroad due to the pandemic, President Akufo-Addo announced that, the government will be making preparations to bring them home.

”Our border, by air, land and sea, remains closed until further notice for human traffic. However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation is going to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols”, he stated.