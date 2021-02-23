The Government of Ghana will on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, receive the first batch of the coronavirus vaccines at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The Minister for Health-Designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, will lead the government delegation to receive the vaccines at 7:00AM.

The brief ceremony will be televised live on Ghana Television and also on the Ministry of Information’s Facebook page.

Media houses interested have been urged to pick the live feed from these two platforms.

This is the first batch of vaccines Ghana is expected to take out of a total of 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India (AZ/SII).

The country is among 145 countries listed to receive vaccines from a number of suppliers through the COVAX Facility according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).