Ghana has recorded its first case of the covid-19 Delta variant within a community, the Ministry of Information has announced.

According to the Ministry, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) received the news at about 10:am on Friday, July 2, 2021, from the Covid-19 taskforce.

In a press release Friday, the Information Ministry said the GHS has confirmed that the undisclosed community reported its cases at 10:am on Friday, July 2.

According to the Information Ministry, the relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to ensure that spread is contained. It also assured that the affected persons are in good health and have been admitted to the health facilities.

Meanwhile, members of the general public have been advised to strictly adhere to the safety Covid-19 protocols set up by the government.

Also, the Service has indicated its outfit will, on Sunday, July 4, provide further information on the matter to the general public.

Read the full statement below: