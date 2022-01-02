The country’s Covid-19 active cases have crossed 11,000 as of January 2, 2022, per data on the dashboard of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the Service, 1,055 new cases have been recorded with the active cases at 11,512.

The total confirmed cases are 145,052 with 1,303 deaths and 132,237 recoveries. The previous figure for the number of deaths recorded was 1,298.

The new figure for deaths indicates that five recent deaths have been recorded, with 444 recoveries and discharges.

Per the previous data, the active cases were 10, 906 with 131,793 recoveries.

Regional breakdown of the cases

Greater Accra Region –80,305, Ashanti Region – 21,667, Western Region – 7,850, Eastern Region – 6,697, Volta Region – 5,621, Central Region – 5,197, Bono East Region – 2,691, Bono Region – 2,155, Northern Region – 1,787, Upper East Region – 1,546, Ahafo Region – 1,078, Western North Region – 1,049, Oti Region – 850, Upper West Region – 747, North East Region – 283 and Savannah Region – 263.