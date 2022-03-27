Government has announced the re-opening of Ghana’s land and sea borders after two years closure.

President Akufo-Addo announced this 28th address on the measures taken against the pandemic on Sunday.

“Fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without any PCR and Antigen tests from the country of embarkation” he said.

This comes after the border was closed in March 2020 to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country.

However, the rate of infection have substantially reduced with active case reduced with air borders already reopened.

President Akufo-Addo also urged Ghanaians to adhere to the health protocols to prevent another surge in the country’s case count.

These include compliance with social distances, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing facemasks.