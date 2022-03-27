A two-year-old boy with autism was buried alive by his grandfather last Friday.

The incident that ensued at Dutch Komenda in the Central Region has shocked the community.

Due to the boy’s condition, his 70-year-old grandfather considered him a spirit child and buried him at the shores of the coastal town.

But for the timely intervention of the police, he would have died.

Many residents have described the incident as barbaric and reprehensible.

Police Commander at Elmina, Supt Abraham Bansah, disclosed that the suspect, Kwaku Baah, perpetrated the act under the direction of a spiritualist.

“The advice was given to them by one ritualist called Kwaku Baa. He is on the run,” he said.

Supt. Bansah told JoyNews that the parents of the child have been arrested with their grandfather for conspiracy.

“They both conspired with the boy’s grandfather called Kwaku Baah who is 70 years and they did that. So they have all been arrested and they are in our custody,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police are on a hunt for the ritualist.