From Monday, March 28, fully vaccinated travellers into the country will not take PCR tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who announced this during his 28th national address on measures to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, said these visitors will not be tested on arrival.

“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would, however, need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48 hours, will undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA, and will be offered vaccination there.

“Ghana’s Foreign Missions have been instructed to make vaccination a requirement for visa acquisition,” he added.