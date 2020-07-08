The Ministry of Finance has shut down its offices to allow ongoing mass testing of all staff working on site.

To this effect, a memo by the ministry issued orders all staff to work from home, using the its approved digital channels, effective Monday, June 7, 2020.

The ministry has also made arrangement to give necessary care to staff who tests positive as agreed by the health authorities designated by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, contact-tracing would be undertaken by the same authority, while staff wait to be duly informed of an appropriate date to return to office.

READ ALSO

The only exception remains core teams working on the Mid-Year Budget Review, who will work from approved location to complete the task.

Read memo below: