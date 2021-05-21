As part of a scheduled monthly disinfection of the country’s airports, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has carried out its planned disinfection at terminal three of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The exercise, which came off Thursday, May 20, 2021 midnight, was to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic at the country’s international airport.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the exercise, the Business Development Manager of the Vector Control Unit, Zoomlion, Akosua Konadu Yeboah said her outfit has intensified its monthly disinfection of the country’s airports.

According to her, business activities at the airport were very important and, therefore, the airports space needed to be protected from the virus.

“Also we needed not to interfere with businesses at the KIA, hence the midnight operation,” she explained.

She said due to the urgency of the exercise, her outfit engaged the services of over one hundred (100) personnel to facilitate early completion of the task.

“And to ensure we do not interfere with airline operations and also to finish within time, we brought over (100) sprayers,” she disclosed.

While some group of sprayers worked on touchable surfaces in the arrival and departure halls, washrooms amongst others, the atomiser ensured that the airport environment was rid of any Covid-19 tendencies.

What is more, the fogger machine was used to spray the glasses on the doors to make them uninhabitable for any viruses.

“We have agreed with government to conduct the exercise on a monthly basis to ensure we do not leave anything to chance. We want to be sure what we are doing is holistic and regular,” she noted.

The surfaces of the chairs, door handles, among other surfaces were also not left out in the disinfection operation, as they were cleaned to ensure they could be used the following day.

“Our monthly disinfection has helped contained the virus. So far so very good,” she pointed out.

Being a hotspot, Akosua Konadu Yeboah said conducting regular disinfections is the surest way to curb the spread of the virus.